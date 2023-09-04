Our Neighborhoods

Why can’t Black and Hispanic neighborhoods look like River Oaks and Memorial?

Why must our neighborhoods be littered with illegal garbage dumps and environmental hazards?

Why are our neighborhoods food deserts?

Why are police response times down in our neighborhoods?

We pay taxes too.

Whether your car or house has been broken into or you have been robbed and assaulted or even worse, a family member or friend has been murdered, we all want-and deserve-a quick and timely response to our 911 call.

Gentrification

Gentrification is driving young Black, Hispanic and Asian families and our senior citizens out of the City and into the suburbs.

We need more affordable housing options, in Houston, for Working and Middle-Class Houstonians and we need them right now, not ten years from now.

We also need to do a better job helping senior citizens fix and repair their homes.

Our water bill system is broken and needs to be fixed. Water bills are now just made up numbers leading to liens being placed on the homes of our senior citizens who can’t afford to pay the fictitious bills. That is not fair.

Garbage Pick Up

It will be hard for some Houstonians to believe but we used to have twice a week garbage pick-up. Some of us still remember that.

We are now paying more in property taxes and rent and we only have once a week garbage pickup.

Streets & Flooding

Our streets are in bad shape and our neighborhoods are still flooding even after paying billions of dollars in Drainage Fees and for city and county flood control bonds.

What the hell have we been paying for?

These things matter because it costs money to replace tires and rims damaged by potholes and it costs even more to recover and rebuild when your house or apartment gets flooded.

We deserve better city services and treatment for all the city taxes and fees we have paid and are continuing to pay.

If we aren’t thoughtful and don’t ask clear and direct questions, we may end up electing a Mayor and City Council who will raise our property tax rate, create new city fees and raise the fees we are already paying.

Be Careful and use your vote wisely or it will cost you.



– Written by Carroll G. Robinson