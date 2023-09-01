Over the last decade, suicide rates have surged by 30% among Black Americans, in stark contrast to the declining trend among white Americans. A recent groundbreaking study, led by University of Houston psychology doctoral student Jasmin Brooks and overseen by psychology professor Rheeda Walker, delves into the power of mindfulness in mitigating the connection between impulsivity and suicide risk in a group of Black emerging adults.

Mindfulness, the practice of being present in the moment, involves focusing on sensory experiences and physical actions, free from the baggage of past judgments or future anxieties. Impulsivity, on the other hand, refers to quick, unplanned reactions to internal or external stimuli without considering the consequences.

Professor Walker, heading the “Culture, Risk, and Resilience Lab” at the university, has consistently found that psychological safeguards can help counter the risk of mental health challenges.

The researchers highlight, “Our findings underscore the clinical significance of mindfulness as a potential safeguard against the adverse effects of impulsivity for Black Americans. The complexities of suicide within this demographic warrant a thorough examination of both risk and protective factors.”

Despite impulsivity being often tied to suicide risk, few studies have scrutinized this association, particularly regarding protective factors, among Black Americans. Equally scarce are studies investigating the interplay between mindfulness, impulsivity, and suicide risk in this group.

In this pioneering research, the UH team analyzed data from 332 Black emerging adults, averaging 22 years old. The participants completed an online questionnaire that covered impulsivity, mindfulness, suicide ideation, and heightened suicide risk.

“Analyses revealed that impulsivity directly and indirectly influenced suicide ideation and heightened risk through lower levels of mindfulness,” explained Stephens, a researcher involved in the study.

Among Black Americans, mindfulness has a range of favorable health outcomes, including reduced suicidal ideation, lowered depressive symptoms, decreased substance use, less psychological distress, heightened psychological well-being, and improved adaptive coping strategies.

Walker emphasized, “Ideally, we’d live in a society devoid of unnecessary stress and mistreatment. Until that becomes a reality, cultivating a mindful mindset becomes a crucial wellspring of resilience.”