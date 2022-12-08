Usually, the holiday season is a festive time to spend time with with family and friends, but it is also a time when there is an increase in anxiety and depression.

This year we’ve witnesses several disheartening life events that can easily put a damper in your mood this holiday season from restrictions to women’s health to mass shootings on top of the added stress of family dynamics, and financial pressures associated with the season.

It has certainly been a challenging year for people of color, LGBTQIA+ youth and their families.

SOURCE: THE STEVE FUND

The Steve Fund is the nation’s leading organization focused on supporting the mental health and emotional well-being of young people of color. They are introducing practical tips to minimize stress that accompanies the holidays.

“While the holidays are a joyful time of year for many, the reality is that the holidays come with added stress and anxiety,” said Dr. Tia Dole, Ph.D., Executive Director of The Steve Fund in an official statement. “We are keenly aware of the stressors many Black and Brown students, their families and LGBTQIA+ youth of color will face over the next few weeks. To support our community, we have created a new toolkit and tips designed specifically for communities of color and their families, and we are working to ensure that everyone who struggles with stress, anxiety, and emotional wellness over the holidays finds the mental health resources and support they need.”

Here are the five tips to manage your stress and anxiety

No need to be perfect. Be your authentic self Be intentional about learning for each experience. Breathe. Create a to-do list. Give yourself grace if you don’t complete everything on the list. Tap into your culture. Find joy in your heritage and traditions Surround yourself with supportive people who will uplift you and validate you.

For more tips and resources visit: stevefund.org/youthhealingspace

For those experiencing more severe symptoms, text STEVE to 74141 or call/text 988 for the Suicide & Crisis Hotline.