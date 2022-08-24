When it comes a child’s overall quality of life, parents and schools play an important role in providing students with the information they need to make informed decisions. Some of those choices includes falling for peer pressure and how to cope with stress which includes taking drugs or smoking.

Students are faced with a renewed social pressure to vape as the new school year begins.

Youth vaping has been named an epidemic by the FDA. Teen use of e-cigarettes increased 73% from 2016 to 2020, equating to 1.3 million more teens vaping. youth who use e-cigarettes are four times more likely to try a cigarette and three times more likely to become addicted to nicotine, according the American Lung Association.

Dr. Bridget Cole Williams, an established board-certified family physician, author and the CEO of Green Harvest Health, medical cannabis and integrative clinics located in Ohio shares with the Defender tips to help teens quit vaping.

Defender: What are some substitutes to help quit vaping?

Dr. Williams: Substitutes that I would recommend to help kids stop vaping focus on the physical habit and chemical addiction that develops with vaping nicotine.

Oral stimulation is helpful- chewing gum or having sugar free candy. Even chewing straws

Physical stimulation is also helpful- stress relieving toys like fidget spinners

Vapes with flavors without nicotine as well though rarely used with teens

Chemical addiction with some teens I have suggested CBD which decreases anxiety and improves sleep without any mind-altering effect,

Emotional support- nicotine cognitive behavioral therapy

Nicotine replacements have not been approved by the FDA for teens to utilize without a prescription.

Defender: How are these substitutes effective?

Dr. Williams: Quitting nicotine is difficult. Most people have to quit 3 times to finally get away from the habit. The substitutes can be effective but determination and support is the key.

Defender: Why are E-cigarettes more popular than regular cigarettes?

Dr. Williams: E-cigarettes are a product of technology. They are small, concise, attractive and intriguing and easy to hide. Despite the federal ban of flavored e-cigarettes and the recent removal of Juul brand off shelves. Kids can still find flavored cartridges with names like Gummy Bear, Fruit Punch, and Blueberry Lemonade. Reminiscent of cannabis strain names.

5. What are the short term and long-term implications of smoking vapes?

Dr. Williams: Because many vapes have equal to a pack of cigarettes or higher nicotine concentrations than traditional combustible cigarettes it can lead to dependency faster. Also, teen brains are not as developed as adults, which leads to addiction faster as well. In a short period of time throat and mouth irritation, headache, cough, and nausea can occur.

Long term effects lead to decrease impulse control and of course addiction. Anxiety and depression actually worsen. Physically lung injury can occur with vaping as well- Cryptogenic organizing pneumonia.

Vaping need not occur for long periods of time either; many of these symptoms can occur with occasional vaping or as short as 3 days of regular exposure.

Defender: What can school administrators/teachers/parents do to address this issue with children?

Dr. Williams: Be open and talk about vaping with the teen. Be open to the conversation and be willing to share and guide without judgment.