Trends come and go, but Black fashion is forever. At least that is the energy these five fashion designers bring to the table. The Black community continues to be underrepresented and often uncredited for their invaluable contributions to the fashion industry we see today. These Black fashion designers are using the power of fashion to encourage open discourse on topics around diversity and inclusivity all while representing their culture and identity. Check out our top five fashion designer picks.

Ese Azenabor Bridal Designs Photo: Ese Azenabor Instagram page

Ese Azenabor: Esé Azénabor-Grembowski is the Owner and Head Designer for her namesake brand Esé Azénabor. This self-taught designer is located in Dallas, TX and is known for her luxury haute couture bespoke garments. This Nigerian-born Canadian transplant moved to Texas to pursue her Master’s degree before taking a major career pivot as a professional designer. Azénabor is now one of the world’s most sought-after designers. You can catch her designs on some of your favorite celebrities including Tyra Banks, Michelle Williams, Taraji P. Henson, Vivica A. Fox.

Don Morphy Men’s Wear Photo: Don Morphy Instagram Page

Don Morphy: If the Don Morphy brand could be one song it would be Jidenna’s “Classic Man.” Daniel Mofor is the owner and founder of this Dallas-based menswear brand. This Cameroonian native is renowned for his unique craftmanship and luxury customer service experience. He has dressed well known celebrities such as Tyson Chandler, Bishop T.D Jakes, Tyra Banks, and Kenny Lattimore.

I AM KRÉOL Photo: D.Irvin Photography ( I AM Kréyol Instagram)

I AM KRÉYOL: Joelle Jean-Fountain is the visionary behind I AM KRÉYOL, a Boston-based high fashion woman’s brand aimed to impact the world one garment at a time. Her Haitian roots, family upbringing, and journey into fashion inspired this power house to launch an initiative “For Women, By Women” providing a pipeline of economic development and sustainability for women artisans or business owners with every design purchase. Her collections speak volumes without words. It’s bold, intricate, and compliments all body types.

Sai Sankoh designer wear Photo: Sai Sankoh Instagram

Sai Sankoh: Sai Sankoh is the visionary behind this vintage style old glamour inspired fashion brand by the same name. This Dallas-based boss lady is a renowned luxury fashion consultant and entrepreneur who quality fabrics, modern trends, and elegant pieces were inspired by her native country Sierra Leone and the African continent. Her fine silks and furs pieces will have you booking your next ticket flexing in Dubai!

Isaac Moore designs Photo: Issac Moore Instagram

Isaac Moore: Houston-Based designer Isaac Moore is the founder of Isaac & Moore Luxury Fashion, an international fashion house that produces high-quality handbags, shoes and accessories. Moore is known for his rags to riches entrepreneurial journey into the fashion industry. His designs have been worn by many in entertainment including Steve Harvey, Meek Mills, and Megan Thee Stallion. With nearly 75k on Instagram, his Fashion brand presence is living up to his motto “Evolution in Style”.