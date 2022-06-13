Summer is here and that means it’s time to update your music playlists with the latest popular music… by Black musicians of course. June is Black Music Month and this is the perfect time to celebrate Black artists and their musical influence on American culture.

Afrobeats has taken the world by storm in the past few years. Nigeria is the foundation of this genre which produces some of the top African artists who’ve penetrated U.S airwaves.

If you aren’t hip to this music the Defender gots you covered. Here are our Top 5 Best Afrobeats songs in no particular order.

Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah), CKay.

Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga

Pheelz – Finesse (ft. BNXN)

WizKid – Essence ft. Tems

Burnaboy Last Last

Honorary Mention: Camidoh – Sugarcane Remix (Feat. Mayorkun, King Promise & Darkoo)

Tell us your favorites!