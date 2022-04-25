Black-owned marijuana dispensaries are few and far between nationwide despite diversity efforts.

Left-leaning states and city leaders across the country have embraced marijuana licensing programs and have tried to find a resolution to the policing and jailing of low-income and minority communities in an already thriving multimillion-dollar legal pot business. The cost of doing business in the cannabis industry is expensive and challenging to operate. It takes a lot of navigation into state and federal laws and maneuvering around a lot of red tape to launch a successful business. And like any other Black business, it’s imperative that the community does its best to support them.

Here are the Defender’s top 5 Black-owned cannabis dispensaries in Texas.

The THC clubhouston

The THC Club Houston Photo: Instagram

Location: Houston, TX

We are dedicated to helping everyone attain better health, mentally and physically through the use of Hemp.

Their team prides itself on manufacturing high-quality Hemp products to enhance the health and wellness of anyone who uses them. They said they are aware that “distributing clean, potent, and effective products brings us closer to our goal of attaching positive connotations to Hemp, and its many good properties.”

The Urban Flower company

The Urban Flower Company Photo: Instagram

Location: Houston, TX

Blue Flame Delta 8, 10 THC-O Smoke Shop

TrueStopper

Dr. Kirsten K. Shepard (LMT, DC) is the Founder and CEO of TrueStopper

Location: Austin, TX

TrueStopper is a wellness company that combines professionally formulated hemp-based products with functional and regenerative medicine to support patients through drug- and surgery-free solutions.

The company, which initially launched as ‘Pain Stopper’ in 2018, was founded by Dr. Kirsten Shepard (LMT, DC) who discovered the powerful healing capabilities of CBD after her father was diagnosed with Mesothelioma.

Sterling Smoke Shop

Location: Houston, TX

Are there others that should be on this list? Let us know!