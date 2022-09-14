We can agree that Houston is the “Best Foodie” city in the country.

There is a never-ending list of wallet-friendly cultural and authentic cuisine, it’s almost impossible to figure out where to start.

If you intend on indulging on some savory and sweet delicacies, consider your gut health.

Gut health refers to good balance and function in bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract. When the gut flora is out of balance, it can cause many health issues.

Poor gut health leads to obesity, chronic pain, depression, anxiety, and mental health issues.

Our gut bacterial health impacts our immune system which is responsible for our ability to fight diseases.

Here are our Top 5 choices of foods to help you keep your gut health in check.

Avocados

Sandwiches with avocado and cream cheese with grain bread and seeds. Black slate background, top view.

Avocados are a healthy food that is high in dietary fiber and monounsaturated fat. More fiber in your diet is essential helps promote the growth of healthy bacteria. Add these to your salads, with eggs, or chip and guac.

Beans

Group of beans on wood table background

Beans are high in fiber and contain good amounts of soluble and insoluble fiber to help stool easier to pass. Incorporate beans into your diet in small amounts to build up your tolerance and reduce bloating and gas.

Prunes

Dried plums in clay bowl on rustic wooden background with copy space

Research suggests that regularly eating prunes or dried plums can help prevent constipation and may reduce a person’s risk of developing colon cancer. It also improve increase stool frequency. Prunes aren’t the most glamorous fruits but you can add them to smoothies

Oatmeal

Homemade Oatmeal porridge with fresh Berries for Healthy Breakfast. Selective Focus

Oats help slow down digestion and help prevent overeating. It’s also full of fiber and a great complex carbohydrate to have with your diet. You can add different types of fruits with oatmeal or consume it cold as overnight oats.

Sweet Potatoes

slice of Sweet potato pie decorated with orange chips, pumpkin seeds on a black plate on a wooden table, horizontal view from above, close-up

This Thanksgiving staple is contains natural laxatives to help with digestion. Sweet potatoes can be eaten in many ways, pies, casseroles, and soups.