Houston’s vibrant nightlife scene offers a multitude of entertainment options, and for those seeking a unique and culturally immersive experience, the city’s popular black hookah spots provide the perfect blend of relaxation, socializing, and flavorful hookah sessions. These establishments have become go-to destinations for both locals and visitors alike, offering a welcoming atmosphere, exceptional service, and a diverse range of aromatic hookah flavors that tantalize the senses. Whether you’re a seasoned hookah enthusiast or looking to explore this captivating cultural tradition, these top black-owned hookah spots in Houston promise an unforgettable experience that combines the art of hookah smoking with the city’s lively energy. Get ready to unwind, socialize, and indulge in a world of flavors as we delve into the enchanting world of Houston’s popular black hookah spots.

Amahle Bar & Lounge Facebook

1916 Baldwin St, Houston, TX 77002

(713) 393-7295

Amahle Bar & Lounge, located in the vibrant heart of Midtown. It is designed to celebrate the beauty of Afro-culture from across the globe, creating an atmosphere that exudes elegance and style.

With a strong commitment to inclusivity, we aim to offer a bar environment that welcomes everyone. Our focus is on providing exceptional food, a laid-back ambiance, and top-notch service that guarantees a memorable experience for all patrons.

Domain Lounge Facebook

8052 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77063(832) 986-8987

Domain Restaurant & Lounge takes pride in offering Houston’s finest blend of delectable cuisine, vibrant music, and premium hookah experiences. Our venue boasts a captivating ambiance that sets the stage for unforgettable moments. Indulge in their menu featuring Southern-inspired delicacies and savor expertly crafted cocktails, all within an opulent setting designed to elevate your dining and lounging experience.

Zaza Lounge Instagram

6920 Farm to Market 1960 Rd W, Houston, TX 77069

(281) 781-8620

Zaza Restaurant stands out as a distinctive establishment that provides a truly exceptional experience to its patrons. As a BYOB (Bring Your Own Bottle) lounge, they offer our customers the freedom to bring their preferred alcoholic beverages, allowing them to unwind and delight in our warm and welcoming ambiance. Their cozy atmosphere creates the perfect setting for relaxation and enjoyment, making Zaza Restaurant a destination like no other.

Cru Lounge Facebook

311 Travis St, Houston, TX 77002(630) 346-2882

This hookah bar and cocktail lounge is the debut Texas location for the renowned brand hailing from Atlanta, established by the enterprising Dennis McKinley. The menu features a delightful array of classic bar favorites such as burgers, wings, lollipop lamb chops, and crab cakes.

Hookah aficionados will find an extensive selection of shisha flavors, ranging from blueberry vanilla ice cream and Fruity Pebbles to melon mint and white and red gummy bear.

Uptown Lounge Facebook

5706 Richmond Ave., Houston, TX 77057(713) 588-0435

Uptown Hookah Lounge in Houston is a premier destination for hookah enthusiasts and socialites alike. With its vibrant atmosphere and top-notch service, it offers a unique and enjoyable experience for guests seeking relaxation and entertainment. Located in the heart of Uptown Houston, the lounge provides a diverse selection of high-quality shisha flavors and a stylish setting to unwind with friends or meet new people. Whether you’re a hookah connoisseur or simply looking for a trendy spot to spend your evenings, Uptown Hookah Lounge promises an unforgettable time in the heart of the city.

** We know this list isn’t all-encompassing. Let us know your favorites on our social media pages.