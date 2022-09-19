Securing career opportunities comes with a lot of strategy, planning, and decision making.

High salaries, career advancement, healthy office culture, and flexibility, are just a few few attributes you could be thinking about for instance.

According to research from Indeed, whether you are planning for a career change or entering the job market for the first time, many careers in demand that offer six figure salaries and seeing rapid growth.

The report highlights the top jobs of 2022 are focused on positions with the average salary of $75,000. Here are the top 5 choices to keep in mind for your search.

Pharmacist

Average Salary: $101,589

Education Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree, Doctor of Pharmacy degree. You must pass the North American Pharmacist Licensure Exam

Real Estate Agent

Average Salary: $82,015

Education Qualifications: High School Diploma. You must pass the real estate exam

Site Reliability Engineer

Average Salary: $137,324

Education Qualifications: A bachelor’s degree

Optometrist

Average Salary: $118,389

Education Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree. Must pass National Board of Examiners in Optometry exam

Registered Nurse

Average Salary: $84,074

Education Qualifications: Associate or bachelor’s degree in nursing. You must pass the National Council Licensure Examination

View the full list of 20 top jobs here