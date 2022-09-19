Securing career opportunities comes with a lot of strategy, planning, and decision making.
High salaries, career advancement, healthy office culture, and flexibility, are just a few few attributes you could be thinking about for instance.
According to research from Indeed, whether you are planning for a career change or entering the job market for the first time, many careers in demand that offer six figure salaries and seeing rapid growth.
The report highlights the top jobs of 2022 are focused on positions with the average salary of $75,000. Here are the top 5 choices to keep in mind for your search.
Pharmacist
Average Salary: $101,589
Education Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree, Doctor of Pharmacy degree. You must pass the North American Pharmacist Licensure Exam
Real Estate Agent
Average Salary: $82,015
Education Qualifications: High School Diploma. You must pass the real estate exam
Site Reliability Engineer
Average Salary: $137,324
Education Qualifications: A bachelor’s degree
Optometrist
Average Salary: $118,389
Education Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree. Must pass National Board of Examiners in Optometry exam
Registered Nurse
Average Salary: $84,074
Education Qualifications: Associate or bachelor’s degree in nursing. You must pass the National Council Licensure Examination
View the full list of 20 top jobs here