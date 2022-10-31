It’s that time of the year for the highly anticipated Thanksgiving season!

As we count down to the ultimate mouth water feast of turkey, fried chicken, collard greens, baked beans, fried pork chops and extra sides, this is an exciting time to kick off your shoes, relax your feet, catch up with family, and watch some family-oriented films.

Here are our top 5 picks for Thanksgiving centered Black films.

SOUL FOOD

This choice is certainly not up for debate. This movie tells a story about one big Black family from Chi-town that deals with their own stories of romance and drama and a lot of it happens at the dinner table. This classic film features legends such as Vanessa Williams, Nia Long, Vivica A. Fox, and Mekhi Phifer.

WHO MADE THE POTATOE SALAD?

This movie might not be one of the typical mainstream picks, but it still counts as a film to watch for Thanksgiving. This 2006 romantic comedy features “Family Matters” star Jaleel White who plays a young San Diego cop who travels to Los Angeles with his fiancé to meet with her dysfunctional family to announce their engagement.

THE WIZ

Who doesn’t love this classic 1978 musical The Wiz starring THEE Diana Ross and Michael Jackson. The film follows the adventures of Dorothy, a timid 24-year-old Harlem school teacher who is magically transported to the fantasy land of Oz and travels through the city befriending a Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and a cowardly dog, seeking the Wiz who is said to have the power to send her home.

SHE’S GOT TO HAVE IT

This Spike Lee joint isn’t your average holiday film. It’s about a Beautiful Black woman named Nola Darling whose sexual freedom is uncontrollable, and is committed to dating three men at the same time. In this movie the Thanksgiving dinner table is one of the most iconic scenes in film.

FOUR BROTHERS

This film was directed by the late John Singleton. The storyline starts when an adopted mother who was killed during a store robbery. Four brothers decided to investigate the murders and get down to the bottom of murder. T features MarkWahlberg and Tyrese Gibson,