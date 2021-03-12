Usually, your family knows you best, and the George Floyd family shares special memories and reflects on how they want others to remember their loved one resulting in both tears and smiles as they look back in time.
Support the Defender as we uphold quality journalism done by the community, about the community, for 90 years. Note: Contributions are not tax deductible.
Usually, your family knows you best, and the George Floyd family shares special memories and reflects on how they want others to remember their loved one resulting in both tears and smiles as they look back in time.