The Defender had the honor of interviewing the nationally-revered and locally-based PR superstar Misty Starks to learn about her professional journey that led her business, 3B Resources Group, to make Forbes’ inaugural “America’s Best PR Firms of 2020” list. Misty also shares her childhood dreams, extensive and varied job history, as well as advice for up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

Here’s a sneak peak video of the interview which can be found in this week’s edition of the Defender. And if you want even more Misty insights, visit DefenderNetwork.com this Friday for the full version of the article and even more video clips.