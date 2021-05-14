Imagine winning an international business competition, working for multiple state and national lawmakers, traveling the globe and holding leadership positions in some of the most prestigious organizations and non-profits in the country, all while being a full-time college student. All before the age of 25.

That’s how Anthony Collier is living. A proud Texas Southern University (TSU) alum, Collier has studied at Cairo University (Egypt, North Africa), visited seven foreign countries as part of the TSU Debate Team, served as TSU’s Student Government Association president, and worked for U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, State Senator Borris Miles and State Rep. Ron Reynolds. He’s currently attending the University of Texas’ law school, serving as SGA president and president of the largest student-run national non-profit, the National Black Law Students Association, representing every Black law school student in the nation.

This Houston-born, central Texas-raised game-changer is already taking the world by storm, serving as one of the leading voices in the call to get UT to stop singing “The Eyes of Texas,” a song with deeply racist roots. And the Defender discovered that Collier’s story is only just beginning.