BY LAURA ONYENEHO

June is a symbolic month for Black people and LGBTQ+ members nationwide as Pride Month and the first anniversary of the George Floyd protests align. Houston-area activist and LGBTQ+ advocate Brandon Mack discusses the long history of LGBTQ+ members’ contributions to Black movements for empowerment in the U.S. and the push to get the community of Black activists and the community of Black LGBTQ+ members to see that they are not enemies, but rather historic allies.