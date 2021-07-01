Dr. Grenita Lathan, HISD’s former interim superintendent, is already working in her new position as superintendent of Springfield Public Schools in Missouri. Though busy getting acclimated to her new role, Lathan graciously granted the Defender Network’s Education Reporter Laura Onyeneho an interview where Lathan shared what she counts as her biggest accomplishments while leading HISD; goals as HISD interim superintendent she wishes she would have had time to achieve; her take on claims by Houston’s Lathan supporters that she was the victim of blatant racism during her tenture; and much more.

The Defender’s exclusive article can be found in this week’s edition of the paper. Even more of Lathan’s “Exit Interview” will be available on Friday at Defendernetwork.com.

For now, here’s a sneak peak of Dr. Grenita Lathan’s “Exit Interview;” her message to Houston’s Black community.