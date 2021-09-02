The Defender was able to have a conversation with award-winning physician, Dr. Joseph Gathe Jr. about his advice to parents of young children in school amid the current COVID-19 surge and the pandemic, in general.

Dr. Gathe has been in private practice in Houston since 1986, providing both inpatient and outpatient infectious diseases specialty care, serving in the community where he was born and raised. He maintains one of the largest private practice clinics for HIV patients in the United States and experience gained here has led to his recognition as an International Thought Leader in the care of those living with HIV infection.