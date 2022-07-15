A woman familiar with leadership and service, Courtney Johnson Rose understands the opportunities and challenges facing women in business today. As chair of the Greater Houston Black Chamber of Commerce (GHBC), Rose is comfortable sharing her experience and knowledge with other women especially during Women’s History Month.

When asked about the opportunities and challenges of women, Rose said, “Women have a unique ability to multi-task and perform multiple jobs at once. Think about any working mother, and the tasks that they juggle in any given day caring for children, taking care of their home and working.”

“Women can take that same skill set into their career and use it to execute in a way and with a poise that most men do not have. The challenge I see for women in leadership is we see our outside of work responsibilities as a hindrance versus understanding that it is what makes us stronger and become grateful that those responsibilities have built our capacity,” added Rose.

The 39-year-old mother of two, who has been married for 14 years knows about juggling day-to-day responsibilities of taking care of family and career. Rose’s resume reflects how she has established herself in the business community and still takes time to serve the community.

Besides her work with the GHBC, Rose’s real job is principal broker for George E. Johnson Properties, a residential and commercial real estate firm. In addition, she serves on the National board of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers, Co-Chair of the economic development committee for Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc – Suburban Ft. Bend Chapter and is a commissioner for the Missouri City Planning and Zoning Commission.

Rose’s success and ability to multi-task, she contends that confidence comes from preparation.

“I strongly believe that preparation brings confidence. Personally, the more prepared I am for the challenge at hand, the more confidence I have to face it, said, Rose. “I recommend that women in business get prepared. Take public speaking classes, before you need to public speak. Obtain advanced degrees and certifications in your field. Strive to be the most knowledgeable in your area of expertise. Because when preparation meets opportunities, success is inevitable.”

The fact she walks the talk is evident. She obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Business and Economics from the University of Texas and a Master’s degree in Community Development from Prairie View A&M University. She is also a graduate of the Graduate Realtor Institute, a distinguished Certified Commercial and Investment Member and has successfully completed the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Initiatives Program.