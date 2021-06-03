According to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, the holiday weekend was not kind to our city. More specifically, Finner said, “We’ve had a very violent weekend, Memorial Day weekend.”

According to HPD, there was a total of 10 homicides over the holiday weekend. Tomaro Bell, the Chair of Public Safety for the Super Neighborhood Alliance, said this weekend was ”frightening as hell.”

The Defender does not know if the nephew of music mogul J Prince was one of those whose lives were taken from them and their loved ones over that period, but we do know where J Prince stands on the death of his kin, as he reveals in this video.

You can also view the J Prince video via Instagram: