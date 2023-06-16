Anita Baker vs Baby Face?

Black Music Month is coming in hot with the battle between music industry heavyweights Anita Baker and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds. The Detroit Diva called upon Babyface to intervene and address the bullying and threats she has been receiving from fans. The conflict arose after Babyface did not perform during a May show on Baker’s “Songstress” tour, leading some of his fans to direct hostility towards her. These fans, who have been dubbed “Kenny’s Crazies” by Baker, have targeted her due to Babyface’s absence.

The situation prompted a flurry of criticism towards Baker, with fans and celebrities alike expressing their disappointment. Many had assumed that Babyface, with his extensive catalog spanning a 40-year career, would co-headline with her. She’s asked Babyface to call his fans off, but you know how social media goes. I saw one comment from someone on Instagram who said that social media has reduced the aura of the celebrity, and I agree to an extent. Aren’t there any PR teams, or advisors to these celebrities these days? There is a reason why Beyonce is the celebrity among the celebrities. Not everything needs to be on the internet. I still got love for both of them and I hope they can nip this in the bud.

Student loans pandemic freeze will end

For all of my fellow federal student loan borrowers, empty out the cobwebs from your online accounts because the three-year loan payment pause from the COVID-19 pandemic is coming to an end 60 days after June 30, regardless of how the Supreme Court rules on the White House plan to forgive the debt.

We huffed and puffed and hoped that Biden’s plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt would alleviate some stress but it has faced legal challenges every step of the way. Three years have gone by, and as the saying goes “All good things must come to an end.” My hope is that you borrowers have put the extra cash in a high yield savings account, or an emergency fund, or used it to pay off other accumulating debts like private loans. If you haven’t planned ahead and are wondering where to start paying back these loans, start contacting your student loan advisor and/or go to StudentAid.gov to find a plan that fits your needs. Either way, it’s best to create a strategy for debt pay off, because at this rate, waiting for the government to solve your problems is only wishful thinking.

Houston heat wave

When it comes to Houston summer weather, it can be scorching. What else would the “H” in Houston stand for? HOT of course!!! Southeast Texas is preparing for record breaking heat this week. Be expected to see it hit triple digits. Typically, Houston doesn’t reach the 100s until July. So, I’m calling out to all of my Black folks in the area to take proactive steps to protect yourself this season.

Stay hydrated and drink plenty of water throughout the day.

Dress appropriately. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting light-colored outfits to stay cool.

Stay in the shade and or an air-conditioned space. Avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, especially if you are at the beach!

USE SUNSCREEN! If you don’t want the Black to crack down the line, use that high SPF to protect your skin from UV rays.

