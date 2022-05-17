Did you know that reading benefits both your physical and mental health? That’s right! Reading is entertaining and beneficial to your well-being.

According to the National Institute on Aging, reading is an excellent way to keep your mind engaged as you age. In one 2013 study, researchers discovered that people who participate in mentally stimulating activities earlier in life (and for the duration of their lives) are less likely to develop dementia. What’s more? Reading has also been proven to reduce stress, improve sleep, and alleviate symptoms of depression.

How to Discover New Books and Genres

Whether you’re an avid reader or an aspiring bookworm, finding new books can be a daunting task. But, thanks to technology and the internet, there’s a plethora of books just waiting to be discovered.

8 Tips to Find Your Next Page-Turner

What Should I Read Next?: As the name suggests, “What Should I Read Next?” is an online database filled with book recommendations from “real readers” just like you. Simply type the title or the author of one of your favorite books into the website’s search bar, and the generator will take care of the rest. You can also choose book recommendations based on popular subjects, including romance, fantasy, sci-fi, murder mysteries, and more.

GoodReads: GoodReads is chock full of readers’ opinions—in fact, the site describes itself as the “world’s largest site for readers and book recommendations.” With GoodReads, you can search for books by genre, sift through reader reviews, or check out the GoodReads Choice Awards.

Bookbub: If you’re looking for a good read and a discount, you may want to consider signing up for BookBub. This daily newsletter sends a selection of discounted titles straight to your inbox. Just enter your email, answer a few questions, and enjoy! BookBub also sends members free ebooks and book-related alerts (e.g. new deals and releases), so you can stay up-to-date no matter which device you’re on.

Photo: SDI Productions via gettyimages.com

Start with the classics: If you’re tired of searching, start with the classics. For example, the Penguin Classics collection consists of 2,000 titles across several genres. Notable Penguin authors include John Steinbeck (“Of Mice and Men”), Jack Kerouac (“On the Road”), and Edith Grossman (“Don Quixote”).

Book of the Month: Book of the Month is a monthly subscription that allows users to pick their next read from a carefully curated selection of books. Members can choose to receive one to three books per month (each additional book is $9.99). Plus, there are no cancellation fees. Members can cancel or skip a month whenever they want.

The library: Why not go straight to the source? Visiting the library is an excellent way to find new books to read for free. Just ask the staff for ideas on what to check out. Or, better yet, take a stroll through the stacks to see which titles catch your eye.

Ask around: Don’t live near a library or just not that into searching the web? No problem! You still have a chance to find book recommendations in your very own neighborhood—all you have to do is ask. Who knows, they may even lend you a few.

Go to a book festival: Book festivals are an excellent way to find books and meet new people. Sometimes, the authors show up to do Q&A sessions with attendees. Notable book festivals include the Brooklyn Book Festival, the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, and the National Book Festival.

If you’re looking for a good read, you’re sure to find something new and interesting with one of these resources!