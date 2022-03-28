For the past four months, the Defender Network has participated in a national initiative, the Solutions Journalism Network’s Advancing Democracy project. The Defender is one of 10 newsrooms across the United States that has been tasked with deep reporting projects which consider how to make this nation’s democracy better.

Contrary to what most people believe, democracy is not infallible. It is only as strong as the people who uphold it. Check out these videos of Black women and the Defender staff as they talk about Advancing Democracy.

Carla Brailey