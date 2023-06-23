This week’s video highlights:

Week of June 23, 2023

Highlights from this week’s local prep sports games

  1. Westfield QB P.J. Hatter is On A Roll
    Westfield senior quarterback transfer Preston “P.J.” Hatter hasn’t missed a step coming into a new Mustang offense from Klein Oak. Read More >>
  2. Scores and More
    See scores from recent games >>
  3. More High School sports coverage
    Carlos Herrera shines in 2023 Bayou Bowl
    Stephens & Robinson Jr. selected to All-Star game
    OTR Exposure camps keep athletes active
  4. Upcoming games
    View this weeks’ upcoming games >>


