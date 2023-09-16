Meet The Team

We’re a dynamic news organization driven by the relentless expertise, curiosity, and unwavering dedication of our talented team. With a shared mission to cater to the information needs of Greater Black Houston, we pride ourselves on being a multifaceted and forward-thinking newsroom.

I am a Defender

Committed to using journalism as a tool to educate, advocate, promote and empower the Black community, we consider it a privilege and honor to serve you. We will forever seek justice, equity, and respect for our culture.

Learn more about our organization ↗

ReShonda Tate

Managing Editor

Aswad Walker

Associate Editor

Laura Onyeneho

Education Reporter

Jordan Hockett

Social Media Specialist

Jimmie Aggison

High School Sports Editor | Lead Photographer

Terrance Harris

Pro | College Sports Editor

Jodie B. Jiles

Account executive

Sonny Messiah-Jiles

Chief Executive Officer

Clyde Jiles

Strategic Alliance Manager