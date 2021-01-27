State of BLACK TEXAS
January 28 at 6:30 PM CT
CORONAVIRUS
Vaccine appointments canceled amid confusion over supply
An increasing number of COVID-19 vaccination sites around the U.S. are canceling appointments because of vaccine shortages in a rollout so rife with confusion that even the new CDC director admitted she doesn’t know exactly how many shots are in the pipeline. States were expected to find out their latest weekly allocation […]
ENTERTAINMENT
Worst Cooks in America’ season 20 removed after winner accused of killing child
Season 20 of Worst Cooks in America, a hit culinary show on Food Network, has been pulled from streaming services after the winner was accused of killing her child. The Food Network’s Worst […]
SPORTS
Sharpstown Forward Josh Farmer Interview
Sharpstown high school’s basketball program before the arrival of 4-year lettermen senior Josh Farmer was turmoil. During Farmer’s junior year, he played a leading role in the Apollos securing a […]
LIFESTYLE
Defender Fit & Fine: Briana Gore
Age: 25 Occupation: CPT/ Seiani (Fitness brand) / Touched By Trilla (Faux loc Hair business) Motto: “ When you look good you feel good”! Unknown facts: “One interesting fact is […]