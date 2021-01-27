IN TIMES LIKE THIS,
CREDIBLE INFORMATION IS ESSENTIAL.

Support the Defender as we uphold quality journalism done by the community, about the community, for 90 years. Note: Contributions are not tax deductible.

$10
$25
$50
$75

Home

State of BLACK TEXAS

January 28 at 6:30 PM CT

Watch!

To get our weekly newsletter

Sign Up!

CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus

Vaccine appointments canceled amid confusion over supply

An increasing number of COVID-19 vaccination sites around the U.S. are canceling appointments because of vaccine shortages in a rollout so rife with confusion that even the new CDC director admitted she doesn’t know exactly how many shots are in the pipeline.  States were expected to find out their latest weekly allocation […]

ENTERTAINMENT

SPORTS

LIFESTYLE

LIFESTYLE

Defender Fit & Fine: Briana Gore

Age: 25 Occupation: CPT/ Seiani (Fitness brand) / Touched By Trilla (Faux loc Hair business) Motto: “ When you look good you feel good”! Unknown facts: “One interesting fact is […]

Advertise With Us!

WATCH

LISTEN