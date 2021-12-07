Healthy Living
For nutritious recipes, setting and reaching health goals, and meal ideas for every season plus meal prep hacks.
Ways to Move More While Working from Home
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, working from home is the new norm. Long gone are the days of a brutal, early morning commute. Now, we can stay in our pj’s and work from the couch. But, as Sherrilyn Kenyon says, just because you can doesn’t mean you should. Why? Because sitting is dangerous and can…
6 Scrumptious Recipes for the Ultimate Healthy Barbecue
Imagine this: music playing loudly, children laughing, all of your closest friends and family playing yard games.
How (and Why!) to Make Friends as an Adult
Think about your relationships—parents, children, coworkers, the barista down the street. As adults, we have many connections in the world, some chosen and others obligatory.
Fresh Summer Staple: 8 Creative Ways to Use Watermelon
Watermelon: It’s summer’s favorite fruit. Packed with several vitamins and minerals (including potassium, magnesium, and vitamins A, B, and C) and lots of water, this fruit is a seasonal staple for a reason.