Now bringing you the convenience of our original content straight to your inbox. Sign up for the newsletters of our choice to stay on top of the latest and never miss a beat.
The weekly print edition of the Defender newspaper in a digital PDF format
The newsletter where Black women in the Houston area can learn, grow and bring their voice
Straight-forward weekly tips and best practices that help strengthen your finances.
Seasonal topics and activity ideas designed for parents with school-age children in the home
Only the most culturally relevant stories of the day in one convenient location
From finance and health to career and relationships, we’ll help you navigate all of life’s adventures
Where Blacks in the Houston area meet neighbors, learn about Black businesses & share experiences
Weekly wellness and lifestyle topics for improving the mind, body, and soul