Breakfast is the meal that kick-starts your metabolism and energy for the day to come. That’s why properly nourishing your body will ensure you are ready to take advantage of your day. One of the best ways to accomplish this is by jam-packing your first meal with vitamins! If you’re not sure which foods meet your vitamin quota, you’re in luck! The resource below will help you learn what a vitamin is, why you need them, and point you to recipes to nourish your body.

Why Vitamins Matter

Vitamins are essential to maintaining your health, especially as you age. A vitamin is an organic compound your body needs to fight off potential diseases. Humans need 13 essential vitamins to reach their full nutritional health potential. They are available in small quantities in food and can be fat-soluble (vitamins A, K, D, and E) or water-soluble (vitamins C and all B vitamins). Your body stores fat-soluble vitamins longer and stores water-soluble vitamins short term. Although adding vitamins to your normal nutritional needs—like protein, fiber, carbohydrates, and water—might seem daunting, these essential carbon-based compounds are found in easily accessible foods.

Below are scrumptious ways to incorporate essential vitamins into the most important meal of your day—your breakfast.

Vitamin A

This fat-soluble vitamin found in animal-sourced products, also known as retinol, is essential to maintain your eyesight. You can find it in eggs, milk, cheese, carrots, sweet potatoes, and cantaloupe.

It is especially critical to incorporate this into your diet as aging continues since your risks of glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration increase as time goes on. Luckily, this vitamin is found in the most popular (and delicious) breakfast recipes. Try pairing your favorite whole-wheat wrap with spinach, feta cheese, and egg whites for an exciting, Mediterranean-style breakfast. Downshiftology’s Sweet Potato Hash is the perfect way to enjoy a classic American breakfast with a healthy vitamin-packed substitute. If you’re looking for a tangy-sweet breakfast that is both easy on the eyes and the tastebuds, try Eating Bird Food’s Cantaloupe Breakfast Bowl.

Photo: FG Trade via gettyimages.com

Vitamin D

We usually absorb Vitamin D through the sun. But if you don’t have the luxury of living in a state of constant sunshine, you can also find it in fish, orange juice, certain dairy products, and eggs. These foods will aid you in getting the nutrition you need on cloudy days, too. This vitamin is vital for heart health, calcium absorption, and immune functioning. A simple, delicious recipe for salmon and egg mash can be found on Fifteen Spatulas when you need an extra boost. If you’re feeling particularly nostalgic, try the classic scrambled eggs and sausage with a cold glass of vitamin D brimming orange juice. It’s easy to make and leaves plenty of room for personalization and extras, all while making sure you are getting your daily dose.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is found in some of the most delectable fruits and veggies available, including oranges, strawberries, kiwis, tomatoes, broccoli, and red or green peppers! Vitamin C is water-soluble, meaning you need to consume more of it day-to-day to reap its benefits. This is essential to incorporate into your diet to heal from infections. Vitamin C aids platelets in healing wounds and provides collagen, the main structural protein. This New York Times recipe features a bell-pepper quiche that’s easy to make and incredibly scrumptious. Try Insanely Good Recipe’s strawberry breakfast tacos for a sweeter start to your morning. This recipe requires just three ingredients: whole wheat mini tortillas, a cream cheese-honey-yogurt mixture, and fresh-cut strawberries! Plus, it can help you meet your protein goals for the day.

Try these recipes or whole ingredients to ensure you’re starting your day off well on your way to getting the vitamins you need!