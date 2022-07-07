Black Bourbon Society Open Door Tour headed to H-Town

The Black Bourbon Society (BBS), an all-inclusive organization open to anyone who enjoys premium spirits and is interested in gaining a deeper appreciation for America’s Native Spirit, is bringing its 2nd Annual Open Door Tour, sponsored by Jim Beam®, to Houston.

The tour, which will convene in the Bayou City July 7-9, spotlights Black-owned bars and restaurants that serve as cultural pillars in their respective communities.

The Open Door Tour is a series of five weekend-long events for legal-drinking age guests, highlighting Black-owned bars and restaurants. Here’s a breakdown of activities:

BEAM UP THE BAR – THURSDAY, 7/7

Urban Social (3917 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77027)

This private lunch-and-learn event serves food and provides hands-on highball demonstrations.

*Exclusive only to Houston food and spirits media professionals.

BEAM IN THE CITY – THURSDAY, 7/7 | 6:00 – 9:00 PM

Five Central ( 2736 Virginia St, Houston, TX 77098)

A panel discussion featuring local culture makers or entrepreneurs on topics relative to Houston’s culture, lifestyle, and vibe, followed by a social hour and an educational Jim Beam flight and food tasting.

*Guests must put “Open Door Tour” in the reservation notes.

BBS founder Samara Davis.



HIGHBALL HOUR – FRIDAY, 7/8 | 4:00 – 8:00 PM

Thirteen (1911 Bagby St, Suite 100, Houston, TX 77002)

A lively social event with DJ spins and highlighting black bartenders and their unique spin on a Jim Beam Highball and cocktails featuring Jim Beam Black®.

RHYTHM & BEAM DAY PARTY – SATURDAY, 7/9 | 5:00 – 8:00 PM

Bar 5015 (5015 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77004)

A fun, outdoor cookout-style day party featuring a DJ battle, an educational tasting experience, and all the feel-good summertime vibes.