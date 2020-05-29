Defender invites graduating high school and college seniors to be spotlighted

The impact of the COVID-19 crisis is unprecedented, and has had a lasting effect on the Class of 2020 graduating seniors, many of whom are experiencing loss, disappointment and disbelief.

The Defender will give high school and college graduates a chance to shine with our Senior Spotlight. Designed to highlight graduates, their future plans and inspirational words, the project is co-sponsored by Texas A&M University and Prairie View A&M University.



“We know it’s been tough for many grads this year,” said Defender Publisher Sonceria ‘Sonny’ Messiah Jiles. “With our Senior Spotlight, we will honor them online and through social media.”

To be honored, members of the Class of 2020 may upload their photo, motto, school or college, and future plans online here.