Dr. Reagan Flowers selected as 2020 top educational innovator of the year

Dr. Reagan Flowers, Houston Community College (HCC) Trustee District IV, was selected as the 2020 Top Educational Innovator of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).

Flowers is a leading thinker in the field of STEM education and STEM talent pipeline development. Her innovative work is changing the way people visualize, conceptualize, and experience STEM. She has been nationally recognized for her dedication to providing STEM access to female and minority students.

“On behalf of the entire HCC family, we are proud of Dr. Reagan Flowers for receiving the 2020 Top Educational Innovator of the Year Award,” shared HCC Chancellor, Dr. Caesar Maldonado. “Her innovative work in the STEM field, particularly providing access to female and minority students, is creating better outcomes for so many students today and into the future. We are grateful for Dr. Flowers’ continued contributions to the STEM field and commitment to our students and the community.”

Flowers is the founder of C-STEM Teacher and Student Support Services, Inc., and Chief Knowledge Officer for Education Consulting Services, LLC. She is an entrepreneur, social change agent, pioneer, and innovator. Her work and innovative approaches have been recognized across many organizations as well as national and global platforms, including by the White House as a STEM Access Champion of Change, World Innovation Summit on Education Finalist, and nationally recognized as one of 100 Women Leaders in STEM.

Flowers is a Certified Classroom Teacher and School Counselor in the State of Texas. She received her Bachelor of Science in Biology from Texas Southern University, and a Master of Arts in Counseling from Prairie View A & M University in 2000. Flowers went on to receive a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership/Systems in 2006 from Union Institute & University. She was elected to serve as the Board Secretary for 2019.

Flowers will be honored for her achievements at the IAOTP annual awards gala hosted at the end of this year.

The IAOTP is an international boutique networking organization which selects prestigious professionals from different industries for membership. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers and to help influence others in their fields. The award honors IAOTP members who have distinguished themselves based on professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities and contributions to their communities.