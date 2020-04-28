Oprah will present the Class of 2020 commencement address on Facebook

No official word yet from Obama’s team, but there is another Big O who has decided to step in and volunteer as tribute—none other than Oprah Winfrey!

You get a graduation! You get a graduation! And you get a graduation! Facebook announced on Tuesday morning that Oprah Winfrey will be headlining its #Graduation2020 event next month to give college and high school seniors a proper sendoff despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The digital event, set for May 15, will broadcast Winfrey’s commencement speech on Facebook Watch. Other notable celebrities who will join Oprah by giving words of wisdom to graduating high school and college seniors are Lil Nas X, Simone Biles, Awkwafina and Jennifer Garner. Plus, Miley Cyrus will be giving a live performance of her song, “The Climb.”

#Graduation2020 is being produced by B17 Entertainment, with Rhett Bachner and Brien Meagher serving as executive producers. Jane Mun will serve as both executive produce and showrunner for the event.

Instagram, starting on May 11, will include several smaller features leading up to the digital graduation. This will include highlighting “iconic senior experiences,” according to Facebook, on the Instagram default account, as well as new in-app AR effects and graduation-themed stickers for users to add to their Stories.

The announcement comes as millions of Americans are staying home due to COVID-19 pandemic — leading countless high schools and universities to axe their in-person graduation events for the classes of 2020.

-The Wrap