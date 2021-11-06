In celebration of its 20th anniversary, the nationally recognized, award-winning restaurant The Breakfast Klub hosts A Day of Inspiration, a community-focused event that features music, spoken word performances, visual art, and some of the most sought-after motivational speakers in the country.

The event will take place Saturday, November 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Breakfast Klub, located at 3711 Travis St., in Houston.

The Breakfast Klub celebrates its 20th anniversary. Photo: Misty Blue Media

A Day of Inspiration is a kickoff of celebratory events and announcements from The Breakfast Klub in honor of two decades of serving Houston and the world. Several notable and sought-after speakers will offer hope through motivational messages crafted to uplift the audience as we navigate more than 18 months of a global pandemic.

“The people of Houston, as well as people who travel here from around the world, have made The Breakfast Klub a household name in places beyond the Bayou City. We don’t take that lightly, and we want to give back to Houston a little of what Houston has given to us for 20 years. We appreciate every customer, and our hope is to uplift the community with some of the best speakers in the country,” says The Breakfast Klub founder Marcus Davis.