'F*ck your hostage video': Chris Rock says of Will Smith apology

Will this Will Smith / Chris Rock thing ever go away? Maybe eventually, but not any time soon. Especially since Rock’s remarks while on tour in London on the matter.

According the Deadline, Rock addressed for the first time the his response to Will Smith’s apology video which was released seemingly “in theaters” in July.

And for many, Rock’s comments did not disappoint.

“F*uck your hostage video,” said Rock., who has continually referred to Will Smith as “Suge Smith” (a reference to the controversial and notoriously violent music producer Suge Knight… for the three of you out there who may not know).

Rock was not the only world-famous comedian weighing in on Smith’s apology video. No less than Dave Chappelle made his own on-stage comments about Smith post “The Slap.”

Referring to what some have called Smith’s tightly crafted persona in contrast to that Oscars 2022 incident, Chappelle said, “Will did the impression of a perfect person for 30 years, and he ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us.”

In Chappell’s assessment, the removal of Smith’s mask may turn out to be a good thing.

“Whatever the consequences are… I hope he doesn’t put his mask back on again and lets his real face breathe. I see myself in both men,” added Chappelle.

-TheRoot