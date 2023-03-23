The definition of being a Black man in today’s society is often dictated by the stigma placed on them and much of what is shown in the media and pop culture.

Aggressive, strong, void of emotion, hypersexual and overly masculine are a few stereotypes Black men carry. However, now more than ever, there are many in Houston taking control of the narrative.

Mufasa’s Pride Rites of Passage Program is just one example of this shift. Since 2010, the Houston-based non-profit has created a safe space for urban adolescent males between the ages of 12-17 to redefine their meaning of manhood through community-based programs.

“My mother put me in this program because she knew it would be a safe space for me to talk about things important to me as a young man,” 16-year-old Vaughn Poole said. “I keep an open relationship with my mom, but sometimes she thinks I’m hiding stuff from her, or she doesn’t ask me the right questions.”

Poole said that even though he appreciates everything she has done as a single mother, he’s happy to learn from leaders in the community who could help him discover what it means to be a “complete man and human being.”

In the program, Mufasa’s Pride hosts seven sessions on what they believe makes up a complete man:

Citizens of the World

The Renaissance Man

My Spirit Man

Giving it Back

My Body… My Temple

The Booker T. Institute

My Money… My B.I.S.S.NESS

One of their more notable events is its “It Takes A Village” Breakfast Fundraiser, where the “young lions” prepare uplifting and spiritually charged presentations celebrating their individualities and breaking down barriers and stereotypes.

“I’ve only participated in the breakfast once before, and it took that one event to realize the deep sense of commitment from the boys and the mentors,” Poole said. “I have so much love for them. I’ll go out of my way to compliment more men and tell them how much I love them. It was something I was uncomfortable doing before. It’s natural now.”

“My father is a mentor of this program, and I can honestly say that it has strengthened our bond over the years,” 18-year-old Ryan Baty added. “I’ve learned to be comfortable in my masculinity, and it doesn’t hurt to show love to your fellow brother. We are all in this together.”

William North joined Mufasa’s Pride as a mentor in 2014. He says that the volunteers are very intentional about the lessons they develop with the youth, and it all starts with them tapping into their own experiences as Black men.

“With the kind of work that we do, there’s a certain level of transparency that you need to have because these young people can tell if you’re not genuine. We try our best to be open with our feelings, weaknesses and blind spots,” he said.

“There are also intergenerational experiences with mentors of older ages and with different perspectives that I may not have considered. I believe that the tools for our victory as a people come from when we see each other as a larger conception of family.”

For more on Mufasa’s Pride Rites of Passage, please visit www.MufasasPride.org