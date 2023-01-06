Texas Southern University and Brookhaven Science Associates (BSA)—which manages Brookhaven National Laboratory (BNL) on behalf of the U.S. Department of Energy—have signed an agreement to advance research and innovation in the field of science, technology and engineering research.

“Brookhaven National Laboratory is one of the leading research institutions in America,” said TSU vice president for research and innovation Dr. Michelle Penn-Marshall. “We are excited about the opportunity to establish collaborations between TSU and BNL, which will lead to innovative and transformative research projects that will benefit both institutions and the world. Texas Southern University is committed to being an excellent partner, while providing the best opportunities for our students to learn and prepare for the careers of tomorrow and our faculty to have access to state-of-the-art research facilities.”

Through the memorandum of understanding (MOU), TSU faculty and students will have the opportunity to conduct research and intern at Brookhaven Lab and other national labs. Through the agreement, TSU and BNL will host study tours or offer short courses at both institutions so BSA scientific and technical staff and TSU faculty can learn about the work being done at their respective institutions.

“Brookhaven Science Associates is honored to have entered into the MOU with Texas Southern University,” said BSA general counsel Anne Troutman. “Brookhaven Lab’s historic and current contributions—from fundamental and applied sciences to deployment—are the basis upon which BSA looks forward to collaborating with Texas Southern in achieving a joint mission of responsiveness to global challenges.”