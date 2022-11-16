It’s a Monday morning in Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Shelly Taylor Page is rushing to get to her full-time job as a law professor at Southern Illinois University. But before she can get out the door, she must contend with her other full-time job as a caregiver to her elderly mother, who has dementia.

“I had to bring my mother from Houston to live with my husband and I here in Tennessee. And I’m not going to lie, it’s hard,” Page said. “I walk into her bedroom and she’s packed up everything. I have to find the toothbrush, the comb. I have to explain to her why she’s living in my house because in her mind, it’s 2006. She’s belligerent and wants to go home. Many mornings, I just burst out crying because I’m tired and I have to get to work.”

Page is grateful for the support of her husband, James, who works from 8 a.m. to noon, and helps out a lot. Support, she says, is crucial.

“The first two months was so hard. I’m yelling at my mom because I didn’t really get it. I struggle with my weight and she’d call me a fat, ugly b*tch and I would just break down. My husband steps in to remind me, ‘That’s not your mama saying that, it’s the disease.’ I didn’t get that. So it’s super important to have a serious support network, not just to help you physically, like if you need to run to H-E-B, but mentally,” Page said.

By the numbers

November is National Family Caregivers Month, and as the population ages, more caregiving is being provided by people who aren’t health care professionals. Page is one of 4.3 million Americans who have found themselves in such a role. According to AARP/National Alliance for Caregiving:

African Americans often have more burdensome caregiving situations than their non-Hispanic white or Asian caregiver counterparts. They also tend to be younger, are often unmarried, have poorer health, and frequently have to balance caregiving with full-time jobs.

More than half of African American caregivers find themselves “sandwiched” between caring for an older person and a younger person under age 18, or caring for more than one older person.

African American caregivers are also more likely to reside with the care recipient and spend an average of 20.6 hours per week providing care.

66% of African American caregivers are employed full or part-time

An isolating experience

Many caregivers are hard pressed to keep together even a small team of immediate family members who are agreeable to contributing. When those few later disappear, the entire crushing weight lands on the primary caregiver’s shoulders.

According to the AARP/NAC study, over half of caregivers feel they have no choice. As onerous as that sounds, for African Americans, a “majority find a sense of purpose” in caregiving — more than among white caregivers.

That sense of purpose could be defined in religious terms (“doing God’s will”) or family terms (“giving back to someone who took good care of me”). Or it could be about doing right by the community that has done right by you.

Seek support

The need for support has never been greater for African American caregivers, who are becoming older, are more likely to be isolated and to experience care-related strain. In the study, more than a fourth of African American caregivers’ report having no family, friends or neighbors to help them, which makes them solely responsible for all caregiving duties and increases their risk of care-related strain.

Other survey findings revealed that about a third of African American and Black caregivers report being more isolated, experience mental health strain and physical health strain due to caregiving.

Caregiving can be lonely and tiring and some seek support from outside sources when it gets to be overwhelming.

Page says the adult daycare that her mother attends has been a lifesaver.

Resources for caregivers

www.caregiveraction.org

www.hhs.texas.gov/services/aging/long-term-care/aging-disability-resource-center/find-adrc

Caregiver burnout

Caregiver burnout is a real thing and it’s not taken lightly by psychologists, who define it as a debilitating psychological condition brought about by unrelieved stress.

Warning signs

Lack of energy

Overwhelming fatigue

Sleep problems (too much or too little)

Changes in eating habits; weight loss or gain

A feeling of hopelessness

Withdrawing from, or losing interest in, activities you once enjoyed

Neglecting your own physical and emotional needs

Feeling like caregiving is controlling your life

Becoming unusually impatient, irritable or argumentative with the person you’re caring for and/or with others

Anxiety about the future

Depression or mood swings

Difficulty coping with everyday things

Headaches, stomachaches, and other physical problems

Lowered resistance to illness

Prevention