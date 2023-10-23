The Nigerian American Multicultural Council (NAMC) will commemorate the 10th Annual Houston AfriFEST, a festival of African arts, culture and entertainment on Nov. 4.

The festivities will take place from noon to 7:00 p.m. on the grounds of Houston Christian University, located at 7502 Fondren Rd., Houston, TX 77074.

The 2023 Houston AfriFEST promises to be a milestone event, showcasing a blend of traditional and contemporary African performances. Attendees can anticipate an extravaganza of dances, music, art and entertainment presented by talented performers hailing from different African nations.

Each participating country’s group will offer a comprehensive exhibition of their national arts, crafts, history and geography, providing festival-goers with an opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage of Africa.

The Defender spoke with Yemi Koyejo, president of the Nigeria-American Multicultural Council on this major milestone.

Houston AfriFEST participants Credit: AfriFEST Facebook

Defender: Over the past decade, Houston AfriFEST has grown significantly. What do you believe has been the driving force behind its success and expansion ?

Yemi Koyejo : With Houston being a very diverse community, quite itself as the most diverse in the nation, we have seen an influx of people from different parts of the world. Part of our joy and pride is being able to share African culture with the Houston community. We are the only organization, the Nigerian American Multicultural Council, doing this on a broad basis, looking at the continent as a whole. With all we have to offer, we have seen growing attendance over the years and gained good name recognition about Houston AfriFEST.

Defender: Houston is renowned for its cultural diversity. How does AfriFEST contribute to the city’s multicultural tapestry, and what role does it play in promoting understanding and unity among different communities ?

Koyejo : We actively encourage other African communities to join us. It’s not just about the food, clothing, or artifacts; we invite different communities to set up tents. Each tent showcases their country’s culture. Over the years, we’ve had participation from countries like Ghana, Cameroon, South Africa, Botswana, Uganda and Angola. When people visit, it’s like a live social studies class. We learn a lot about what goes on in other countries, from their music to arts and crafts. We share and learn about different communities.

Defender: The festival features a wide range of cultural elements, from arts and crafts to music and food. Could you highlight some of the most memorable and unique aspects that attendees can look forward to this year ?

Koyejo : This year, we have a diverse stage with entertainment, including music, cultural displays, and an exciting mix of artists from different African countries. The kids’ zone is also a highlight, where children can enjoy cultural elements from various parts of the continent. There’s storytelling, drum lessons, games and songs. Plus, we’ve got a range of authentic African cuisines from various restaurants and caterers, with live cooking demonstrations.

Defender: How does the festival engage with the younger generation to foster an appreciation for African culture and heritage ?

Koyejo : I’ve had parents that saw this as a means to introduce their children to African culture. Especially for the children born here. Children have an opportunity to learn about cuisine, listen to stories, and interact with the games. The children will engage in storytelling, games, live cooking demonstrations and other things that connect them to the culture. It will be a home away from home experience.

Defender: Looking ahead, what are your aspirations for the next 10 years of Houston AfriFEST?

Koyejo : We’re looking to expand beyond our current venue at Houston Christian University. We’re already getting about 3,000 to 4,000 attendees, and we have repeat vendors who do well each year. We envision growth beyond our current venue and are considering appropriate venues. This year, we’ll open at 11 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., with attendees streaming in all day. We’re excited to contribute to and celebrate African culture in Houston. We can’t forget to thank the Houston Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs and the Mid-America Arts Alliance for their support.