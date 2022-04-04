The Obama Portraits Tour has made its way to Houston.

The paintings are on a national tour after being unveiled at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in 2018.

The portraits will be on display at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston through the end of May.

President Obama’s portrait by Kehinde Wiley and Michelle Obama’s painting by Amy Sherald shy away from the formality of earlier presidential portraits and have become symbols of the Obama’s historic legacy.

On Sunday, MFAH held a celebration of the exhibit’s opening. Those who attended were asked to put on their “Sunday Best.”

The event will feature an afternoon of festivities with performances from Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul marching band, a fashion parade, and artmaking from local artists.

General admission to this event is free, not including special ticketed exhibitions.