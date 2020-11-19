Bobby Brown Jr., son of singer Bobby Brown, dead at 28

Bobby Brown Jr., the son of New Edition singer Bobby Brown, is reportedly dead at 28.

The younger Brown was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. According to TMZ, the first media outlet to report the news, the initial assessment of the departed Brown’s home suggested no foul play was involved.

According to LAPD, authorities responded to a report of a medical emergency only to arrive to discover Bobby Jr., whose real name is Robert Brown Jr., already dead.

Bobby Brown’s eldest son, Landon Brown, posted a photo of his younger brother on Instagram Wednesday, with the words, “I love you forever King.”

This is the second child of the 51-yr-old Bobby Brown to die over the past five years. Bobby Jr.’s passing follows the tragic 2015 death of his younger half-sister Bobbi Kristina Brown, who was 22 when she died. Bobbi Kristina was the daughter of Bobby Brown and the late singer Whitney Houston. Brown has five other children.

According to theGrio, Bobby Brown Jr. occasionally appeared on Brown’s reality show Being Bobby Brown, which aired on Bravo for one season in 2005. The younger Brown also launched a music career as a singer and rapper. Bobby Jr. often promoted his music on his Instagram page. He recently released a music video for a song called “Say Something.”

-theGrio