Cardi B apologizes after hosting close to 40 people for Thanksgiving

With the coronavirus raging out of control, you wouldn’t know it the way people traveled in droves during the Thanksgiving weekend. Neither could you tell by the 37-person gathering hosted on Thanksgiving by Grammy-winning Cardi B who is receiving backlash over the potential “super-spreader” event.

Though many families kept the Thanksgiving festivities intimate, the “Bodak Yellow” star enjoyed her big gathering, but responded to the Twitter heat she received with a Twitter apology:

Sorry my bad wasn’t trying to make nobody feel bad.I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me .I spent soo much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it.I wasnt trying to offend no1. https://t.co/gjGo1JAvnY — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 29, 2020

“Sorry my bad wasn’t trying to make nobody feel bad. I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me,” wrote Cardi. “I spent soo much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it. I wasn’t trying to offend no1.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention large inside gatherings pose a greater risk for spreading the virus. Cardi B did insist, however, that she went over and above to make sure all guests were tested.

Initially, however, Cardi B took to social media to share the joy she experienced during her Thanksgiving event, tweeting, “12kids and 25 adults over the holidays. It was lit !!”

12kids and 25 adults over the https://t.co/jROX5NQF2p was lit !! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 29, 2020

But social media.

“i hope it was worth it for you and those 25 adults and 12 kids,” said one Twitter user who commented under Cardi’s post. “i truly hope it was because i can promise you it’s not worth it to everyone else who is affected by your poor choices aka the healthcare workers who you will run to when you’re sick.”

Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus task force coordinator, who was not at the Cardi B event, has said if you traveled for the holiday, you should assume you were exposed to COVID and get tested.

