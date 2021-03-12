Neutrogena has announced the new faces of its brand: Chloe and Halle Bailey, the singing and acting sister duo who perform under the stage name Chloe x Halle.

“We’ve always loved how the products have worked and felt on our skin. So when they came to us, we were so freaking excited. And to be the first-ever sister duo ambassadors, that just makes it so much cooler, because I get to do this with my best friend,” said the 22-year-old during an interview with People Magazine. “And I’m really grateful that Neutrogena’s standards and morals align with ours. Instead of hiding who you are, and instead of dulling who you are, it just helps us elevate ourselves and shine through even more.”

Younger sister Halle added, “We truly feel so honored because we feel like their messaging has always been just to be authentically you and to let your inner light shine. That is something that my sister and I have been working towards our whole lives, and are still working towards.”

The Grown-ish stars reflected on the beauty regiment roots during visits to relatives, and how they hope to be impactful through their new roles with Neutrogena.

“Every time we would visit our Nana in South Carolina, she would have her vanity in her bathroom and she would just let us play at it. And even though there were no makeup products, we felt like we were doing each other’s makeup, because we had all the brushes, and we would put them on each other’s faces,” Chloe remembered.

“I think what we truly just hope to embody through this partnership is just love and showing that you can be yourself unapologetically. I feel so very grateful to have women like my sister and my mother and inspiring figures around me that just make me want to be a better person every single day,” said Halle.

