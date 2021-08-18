The “Queen of Neo-Soul” Erykah Badu has offered an apology to the Obamas. The famed singer leaked a video of the former president’s 60th birthday extravaganza earlier this month, despite there being a photography ban issued to the event’s attendees.

“Mr. And Mrs. Obama, Please forgive me 4 being the “terrible guest “ at such a sacred event for your family,” the star tweeted. “I was so inconsiderate, Thank you for all your love. What an example of ‘how NOT ‘ to be …… erica,” she concluded.

Badu’s leaked clip gave viewers a quick glimpse into the star-studded event that the 44th president threw at his massive estate in Martha’s Vineyard on August 7. In the video, Obama appears to be dancing the night away with a group of party-goers as he holds a mic in his hand. Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, George Clooney, Jennifer Hudson, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Bradley Cooper, Don Cheadle, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and Bruce Springsteen were some of the guests rumored to have attended Obama’s milestone birthday party.

Following her apology, fans of the “On and On” crooner quickly commented to see why she had to delete the viral video. One user replied:

“They made you take down the video and apologize publicly, lol,” to which Badu responded:

“Naw sis. It’s just right thing.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “It’s okay. Mistakes happen and sometimes the energy can be so great it causes you to go against the grain. We bounce back.”

Critics were upset with the former two-term president for throwing the large-scale event during the height of the Delta Variant that continues to sweep across the United States. Attendee’s appeared to be maskless as they danced and twirled along with the prez however, reports claim that Barack’s team followed COVID-19 protocols by enforcing attendees to provide a negative COVID test before their arrival to the estate.

Do you think Erykah did the right thing by apologizing to the Obamas?