NBA star, James Harden is hosting a Food Tasting to preview their New Fall Menu at his fine-dining Midtown restaurant Thirteen on Monday, September 27, 2021, from 6pm-8pm.

The event will include a taste of the bountiful fall flavors Executive Chef Tobias Dorzon has incorporated into Thirteen’s new seasonal menu, from main dishes to desserts and a complimentary signature cocktail!

In a statement, General Manager Rosea Grady says the “new fall menu is a culinary celebration of the season, bursting with fresh harvest fruits, vegetables and seasonal ingredients that blend the rich, comforting flavors we love in autumn with the delicious, unexpected, chef-inspired flair Thirteen is known for.”

Thirteen was a labor of love built on Harden’s passion for excellent food and wine and desire to bring something distinctive and fresh to the city that can’t be found anywhere else.

The restaurant features a large, elegant dining room filled with Harden’s signature touches, along with an outdoor patio, hookah lounge and private VIP room. Thirteen’s mission is to serve clients with a memorable fine dining experience from an exclusive menu featuring the best cuts of steak and fresh seafood with fine wine pairings flown in from around the world.

Space for Thirteen’s exclusive Fall Tasting is very limited and RSVPs are mandatory for inclusion.