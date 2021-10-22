HOUSTON, TX – October 20, 2021 – Houston-based restauranteur Marcus Davis and Chef Keisha Griggs announce the line-up of featured chefs for the first round of Kulture: A Black Chef Table dinner experience.

This unique dining concept ushers in the re-opening of the popular Kulture restaurant, which has been closed since the early days of the pandemic. Black Chef Table is a culinary experience spotlighting African/African American food purveyors and chefs identifying as Black Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC). Diners will enjoy a multi-coursed dinner in the swanky ambiance of Kulture, located in Downtown Houston. The first round of featured chefs include:

Chef Keisha Griggs is the curator or Black Chef Table. She founded Bocage Catering, a full-service catering company, where she shares culinary cuisine from her Trinidadian roots. She was also one of the original vendors at Politan Row with Ate Kitchen.

Chefs James Haymond and Ross Coleman, semi-finalists for the enviable James Beard Award, are best known for their popular Kitchen 713 restaurant. Now, the duo currently brings hints of West African cuisine to Lit Chicken, located inside of Finn Hall.

Chef Michelle Wallace is the executive chef of Gatlin’s BBQ. The French-trained chef single-handedly flipped Texas barbeque on its ear by introducing flavorful Southern seafood classics to the menu.

Chef Shawn Osbey is best known from his appearance on the OWN Network’s docu-series, Checked Inn, which profiled the day-to-day operations of The Mansion at Noble Lane. He is also the owner of Atlanta-based Chef Shawn Osbey Catering

Chef Reginald Scott leads Best Damn Everything, a culinary brand that includes catering and food products. The Houston transplant often brings his Memphis influence to his pop-up and private catering events.

On specific days starting in November and through 2022, participating chefs will highlight the transatlantic food ways from Africa to and through the Caribbean, Asia, Spain, Mexico and the Americas. Chefs will bring their personal interpretation to seasonal ingredients, harvested from local African American-owned fishermen, ranchers, gardens and food purveyors. The chefs a scheduled to appear on the following dates:

November 7: Chef Michelle Wallace of Gatlins BBQ | Between the Slices

November 12-13: Chef Shawn Osbey of Own Network |Shawn Osbey Catering | Awaaba Bed and Breakfast

November 19 – 20: Chef Reggie Scott |Uncle Reggie’s International BBQ

December 3 – 5: Chefs James Haywood and Ross Coleman of Kitchen 713

January 13 – 14: Chef Keisha Griggs | Ate Kitchen | Bocage Catering

Participating Purveyors Partners include:

Fresh Life Organic

Ivy Farms

Sweetwater Farms

Captain Seafood

Captain Fred Seafood

Edelman Meat

PPF Farm

Plant It Forward

“Kulture: A Black Chef Table is dedicated to supporting the diverse culinary landscape and the vast spirit, wine, beer makers, and Black-owned food purveyors by providing a space to cultivate, incubate and promote talent,” said Griggs, the event’s curator.” It will provide an opportunity for BIPOC gastro artists to showcase their talents and illustrate their culinary perspective on the national platform.”

Davis, best known across the country for his popular, award-winning restaurant The Breakfast Klub, wants Black culinarians to rise to the same heights as non-minority chefs, and he believes The James Beard Nominated Kulture provides an optimal vehicle to do so.

“Ujamaa – the principle of cooperative economics – has long been the foundation upon which we’ve built the offerings of our family of brands,” said Davis. “Collaborating with Chef Griggs to present Black Chef Table is a natural extension of that work. We want to utilize our platform to highlight the ever-growing landscape of Black culinarians in a way that acknowledges our contribution to world cuisine, leverages our buying power, and benefits our economy.”

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit www.blackcheftable.com.