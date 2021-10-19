Megan Thee Stallion is cashing in on another massive brand endorsement deal that could very well be a game-changer for her career.

On Oct. 14, the famous fried chicken food chain Popeyes announced that Megan Thee Stallion would be their newest franchise owner. The Grammy-award-winner will be opening up a number of Popeyes locations under the new deal and she’ll be promoting her new hot sauce dubbed the “Hottie Sauce” with the Lousiana bred business beginning Oct. 19. The delicious hot sauce is reportedly made with “honey, cider vinegar, and Aleppo pepper,” according to Adweek.

The “Thot Sh*t” rapper released a statement detailing her excitement for the new partnership that read:

“I’m appreciative of Popeyes commitment to empowering Black women and look forward to opening Popeyes Restaurants. Teaming up with Popeyes is such a milestone in my journey and evolution as an entrepreneur. I’ve always been a fan of the Popeyes brand and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join the brand and help create the new Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce for their line-up.”

In addition to Meg’s franchise powerplay, the hip-hop star will also be releasing a bevy of limited edition merchandise lines. Her first collection, which is called “Thee Heat”, will include items such as long-sleeved shirts, bikinis, hats, and even chicken tender plush toys for dogs. If you’re a Popeyes Rewards Members, you’re in luck. Members will receive early access to the exclusive line and information on future merch drops. Adweek noted that they are two more merch releases expected to drop during November.

Back in May, the 26-year-old artist partnered up with Cash App to give away $1 million worth of stock to her fans whom she refers to as her “Hotties.” Meg said the move was to help inspire her younger fanbase to get involved in the world of investing. Last year, Thee Stallion launched the “Hot Girl” collection alongside Fashion Nova that featured a variety of denim-inspired looks and ready-to-wear pieces.