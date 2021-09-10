Houston rapper, activist, and local legend Bun B is confirmed to headline the 2022 Houston Rodeo Friday, March 11, 2022, in celebration of Black Heritage Day.

Bun B, who has appeared on the stage as a guest in the past will now front-and-center introducing his performance piece known as Bun B H-Town Takeover, which includes other Houston rap icons, according to a statement from Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials.

According to the RodeoHouston site, it promises the night will feature “some of Houston’s most well-known rap icons.”

“The Rodeo can’t wait to bring Bun B and many of Houston’s most legendary rappers to the RodeoHouston stage in 2022,” Rodeo President and CEO Chris Boleman said. “Celebrating Black Heritage Day with many of our city’s own superstars should make for an epic night for Houstonians and Rodeo fans alike.”

Bun B’s show is scheduled for March 11, 2022. Tickets are expected to go on sale in January and start at $20, plus a $4 convenience fee.

Other acts will be announced between now and early next year, and details on other events are already up: