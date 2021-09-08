Some people spend all their time trying to tear down others hoping it will make them feel better about themselves. The more successful the person, the more of these haters seem to come for them.

Case in point, detractors of Simone Biles, pissed off because in their minds she “quit” on Team USA’s gymnastics team during the Tokyo Olympics, are still coming for her. However, the U.S. gymnastics legend and absolute G.O.A.T. is making it abundantly clear that she has no desire whatsoever to entertain their nonsense.

Simone Biles celebrating her 2020 Tokyo Olypmics bronze medal. Photo by Frank Hoermann AP Images

Biles took to Instagram recently to both reflect on her most recent Olympic experience and to check the haters.

To the first point, Biles said, “Definitely not the way I planned the Olympics going but I wouldn’t change anything for the world,” she wrote. “I’m proud of myself and the career I’ve had thus far. This Olympics doesn’t erase the past accomplishments I’ve achieved nor does it define who I am as an athlete. I’ve pushed through so much the past couple years, the word ‘quitter’ is not in my vocabulary.”

To point two, checking the haters, Biles offered, “For some of you that may be how you define me (as a quitter) but keep talking because I can’t hear you over my 7 Olympic medals which tied me for the most decorated gymnast EVER as well as most decorated American gymnast ”

You may recall, Biles entered the Tokyo Olympics as the overwhelming favorite in every event she was set to participate in. However, she was forced to withdraw from nearly all of them due to a serious case of what Biles called “the twisties.” Before gymnastics competitions culminated, Biles was able to come back and overcome “the twisties” and then compete in the balance beam competition, where she earned a bronze medal.

“For anyone saying I quit, I didn’t quit my mind & body are simply not in sync as you can see here. I don’t think you realize how dangerous this is on a hard/competition surface,” she said in a July Instagram post.

On her IG stories, Simone Biles responds to people who think she “quit” on her team by explaining the “the twisties” she’s been experiencing and what it feels like “not having your mind and body in sync” …. pic.twitter.com/79hN973rkd — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) July 30, 2021

Biles’ decision to prioritize her menatl and emotional well-being not only impacted international competition, it also sparked much-needed discussions about mental health in professional sports.

