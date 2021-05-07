Tennis star Sloane Stephens is serving up more than just aces on the court. The 2017 US Open champion has recently introduced fresh swimwear fashions just in time for summer.

Stephens, a partner with the women’s activewear brand, Solid & Striped, debuted her new line of swimwear and cover-ups on Thursday. She even modeled her own styles for the Solid & Striped campaign and made the special announcement on social media.

“Working with @solidandstriped has been a dream. Our goal was to create a line that makes you feel confident, comfortable, and always serving looks,” wrote the 28-year-old on Instagram. “I’m super particular about fit, so I focused on all the details like seams, ruching, and the cut to make sure your best assets are always on point.”

Stephens’ designed collection places bright colors, flirty cutouts, prints and asymmetrical designs on center court. Making the endeavor even more personal, Stephens named various styles she designed for some of her loved ones. The collection can be found for purchase on the Solid & Striped website and run between $84 to $228.

It seems all the tennis star sisters are getting into the fashion game. Serena Williams launched her clothing line, Serena, in 2018. Earlier this week Naomi Osaka announced her work with Frankies Bikinis on a new swimwear collection.

“So for this collection, I really latched onto the idea of perfecting the details so women can focus on having fun and enjoying whatever they’re doing in the suit versus thinking about if everything is laying right,” Stephens told PEOPLE.

Sloane Stephens, of the United States, reacts after beating Madison Keys, of the United States, in the women’s singles final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Stephens also competed in the 2019 US Open and just wrapped up the 2021 Madrid Open.

“Although I play in front of fans and media around the world and do tons of shoots for my sponsors, it’s obviously different being in swimwear!” said Stephens. “I am so proud of this collaboration and was excited to show off the suits, so it came together really naturally.” The photos of Stephens modeling the swimwear against lush, tropical backdrops were taken by Nigerian photographer Joshua Kissi.

With #ShotGirlSummer on the way, Stephens says the swimwear is meant to be comfortable and promote confidence. Regarding her inspiraton behind the collection, Stephens told Harper’s BAZAAR, “It’s been quite the year, and I wanted to keep things positive by inspiring women to feel confident and like total bosses.”

She added, “Whether you’re planning a long-awaited post-quarantine vacation, or hanging out at home, you deserve to look and feel amazing—don’t forget that.”

-theGrio