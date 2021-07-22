HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, today announced it has acquired a memoir from Academy Award–winning actress, philanthropist, and CEO/CoFounder of JuVee Productions, Viola Davis.

Titled Finding Me, the book will be published in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing with president and publisher Lavaille Lavette at the helm of the project. The book will go on sale April 19, 2022.

Viola Davis (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Davis’ recent BestActress Oscar nomination for her work in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom makes her the mostnominated Black actress in the history of the Academy Awards.

Judith Curr, president and publisher HarperOne Group, acquired North American rights,

including audio, from Creative Artists Agency. Gideon Weil, HarperOne, VP/editorial director, and Sydney Rogers, senior editor, will edit.

Finding Me is Viola Davis’s story in her own words, and spans her incredible, inspiring life from her coming-of-age in Rhode Island to her present-day career. Hers is a story of overcoming; it is a true hero’s journey. Deeply personal, brutally honest, and riveting, Finding Me is a timeless and spellbinding memoir that will capture the hearts and minds of Ms. Davis’s legions of fans around the world.

“I’m an artist because there’s no separation from me and every human being that has passed through the world. I have a great deal of compassion for other people, but mostly for myself,” writes Davis.

“Viola Davis is a powerful truth teller—through her work on stage and screen, as well as in her life. I’m looking forward to working with her on a book that powerfully reveals the risk and danger for a Black woman living in the fullness of her talents and gifts—and the reward and freedom that comes with it,” says Curr.